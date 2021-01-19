GM teams with Microsoft to speed up electric car rollout

FILE – This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors has effectively canceled a $2 billion agreement with truck maker Nikola, scuttling plans for the startup’s electric and hydrogen-powered Badger project. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Detroit, Mich. (AP)-General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars. The company announced today that Microsoft’s Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to “commercialize its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale.”

Cruise has been testing its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers. GM bought Cruise in 2016.

Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about $30 billion. Shares in GM jumped more than 8% Tuesday morning.