GM to add 1,270 jobs in Lansing

General Motors is adding more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing manufacturing operations to meet customer demand for popular mid-size SUVs and to support the launch of two all-new Cadillac sedans.

According to a news release from General Motors, the announcement came just after noon Friday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said this announcement is good news for the community. “This is great news for our hardworking UAW members, their families, and the entire Lansing community. Everyone knows the best vehicles on the road are made by the industry’s best workforce right here in Michigan.”

State Representative Angela Witwer of Delta Township says 900 new jobs will be at the Delta Township plant.

