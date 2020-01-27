GM to invest $2.2B in Detroit to build electric vehicles

FILE – This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. General Motors says it will ask the federal government for one national gas mileage standard, including a requirement that a percentage of auto companies’ sales be zero-emissions vehicles. Mark Reuss, GM’s executive vice president of […]

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish an underused Detroit-Hamtramck factory so it can build electric and self-driving vehicles, eventually employing 2,000 people.

GM says the factory will start building the company’s first electric pickup late in 2021.

It will be followed by a self-driving shuttle for GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

The truck will be the first of several electric vehicles to be built at the plant.

The company has plans to revive the Hummer nameplate for one of the vehicles.

In November 2018, GM announced plans to close the factory and three others in the U.S.

But the company promised to reopen Detroit-Hamtramck during last fall’s contentious contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.