On Tuesday, General Motors announced that they will be discontinuing production of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV by the end of the year.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When most people think about electric vehicles, many cars come to mind, like the Chevy Bolt.

The Bolt has been one of the most popular EV’s on the market since 2016.

But on Tuesday, it was announced that the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV will be discontinued by the end of the year.

Wolfgang Bauer talks about the announcement that came from General Motors Tuesday.

An expert at Michigan State University said where technology is headed has a lot to do with the decision.

“The Bolt and the Bolt EUV are just not competitive anymore,” said Wolfgang Bauer, a physics and astronomy professor at MSU.

Chevy fans who love saving the environment won’t be plugging in any brand new models of the popular electric bolt.

“That’s what happens, it’s a natural progression,” Bauer continued. “Eventually car companies shut models down.”

Americas most affordable EV and EUV will stop production at the Orion Township battery plant at the end of the year.

Dr. Bauer’s work focuses on energy efficiency, mobility, and computing. He said this all has to do with one thing, batteries.

Additionally, the advancment of electric vehicle technology played a role in the discontinuing of both models.

“The battery platform for the new vehicles that they have in the pipeline,” said Bauer. “The Equinox, and the Blazer, and also the Silverado. They all work on the Ultium battery platform. Which is way superior to what they have in these vehicles now.”

With the Ultium battery platform, those who’d prefer charging over fueling can expect even more from General Motors.

According to an expert, in terms of car battery, those who just purchased a Chevy Bolt should be good for another decade.

However, Bauer said the electric Chevy Bolts are still a great option.

“The Bolt is a fantastic car. It’s really well made,” he said. “If you only need to drive 150 miles or 200 miles, this is the perfect car.”

But with any electric vehicle, it’s good to keep in mind that batteries degrade.

So for electric Chevy Bolt owners, Bauer said you should be good battery-wise for at least 10 more years.

When the Orion plant that produces Bolts reopens for full production, the company will have the capacity to build at least 600,000 electric trucks annually.

A statement from GM noted the technical achievement and affordability of the Bolt.