GM-UAW talks continue; nonprofit helps workers on strike

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS/AP) — As talks continue between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union, a non-profit is stepping up to help workers in Lansing.

United Auto Workers spokesman Brian Rothenberg says he hasn’t received any report about whether negotiators are making progress.

Earlier, he said both sides had agreed on about 2% of the contract language, leaving 98% left to negotiate.

The Detroit Free Press reports talks were tense at times, but negotiations continued into Monday evening, and are planned to continue Tuesday.

General Motors released a brief statement Monday, saying, “Negotiations have resumed. Our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our business.”

Union workers who are off the job are striking day and night. And Footprints of Michigan, a non-profit group, helped feed workers striking in Lansing.

“We decided to come out and bring food to the members out here who are striking today, in support,” Executive Director Geronimo Lerma said.

Lerma said the decision was made simply because it was the right thing to do. He added the group is working on ways to help suppliers affected by the work stoppage.

“We’ll possibly try to do a food drive,” he said. “We have the bus here that’s usually loaded with shoes. We could probably empty it out and load it as a food pantry, and those people that are suppliers or anybody that’s in need of food that’s affected by it are more than welcome to come. We’re still working on plans with that.”