GM workers to begin contract voting on Saturday

Energy Secretary Rick Perry will leave his job by the end of the year, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Perry was traveling with Trump to Texas when he told Trump of his decision aboard Air Force One, according to the Associated Press.

The energy secretary has become a central figure in questions over whether the president sought to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, according to The Guardian.

Bloomberg News reports that for months, Perry has been paving the way for his likely successor, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Perry resignation had been anticipated for several weeks, according to the New York Times.

The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Perry called Rudy Giuliani at Trump’s direction to discuss the president’s concerns over Ukrainian corruption.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.