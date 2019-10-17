GM workers to begin contract voting on Saturday

Bill Jackson, of St. Louis, gives a thumbs up to drivers that wave or honk as United Auto Workers outside the GM Wentzville Assembly Center in Wentzville, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16, but have reached a tentative deal with GM today. Workers expressed cautious optimism, but will likely remain on the picket line until an official deal has been reached. (Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors workers will begin voting on a tentative four-year contract on Saturday and is scheduled to finish on Oct. 25th.

The United Auto Workers union says the tentative agreement with General Motors includes gains in every key area of the contract.

The agreement includes an $11,000 signing bonus and $60,000 bonus for up to 2,000 eligible employees who retire by Feb. 28, according to our media partners at MLive.

The council is made up of local union presidents, chairpersons, vice presidents, financial secretaries and recording secretaries, and the group will vote on the proposed tentative agreement Thursday in advance of a ratification vote by more than 49,000 workers.

Striking General Motors workers will stay on the picket lines for at least another week until they vote on a tentative contract with the company, according to the Associated Press.

The workers have been on strike for more than a month, costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

The contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Warren, Michigan.

The Detroit Hamtramck plant, which GM wanted to close, will stay open and a new electric pickup truck will be built there.

