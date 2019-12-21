Goat display placed near Capitol by Satanic Temple

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Another holiday display will sit outside the state capitol this week. This one is courtesy of The Satanic Temple.

Members and supporters came from all over Michigan on Saturday to help place the yule goat on the state capitol lawn.

“We feel that, like I said before, religious pluralism is very important,” media liaison Marr Duk says. “And anywhere one religion is present, we all should be present, especially religions that make it an intentional purpose to not discriminate against others.”

The goat joins other holiday displays this week but has to be taken down every night. Members and supporters say that’s no problem, as long as every display is treated equally.

“I believe that no matter what religion you are,” Jamie Cummins says, “whether you’re Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, anything, you have the right to display your religious artifacts no matter what.”

“The goat is a representation of all who are hated by society at large,” one member says. “The goat is a representation of ourselves.”

It’s not unlike the “snake”-tivity display that was set up in the same place by the Detroit chapter of the satanic temple in 2016.

And though the message has stayed the same, they say it’s not really about the devil or god–or any other religion for that matter.

“I think people are coming around to the fact that we are extremely peaceful, we love everybody,” Cummins says. “We just care about the rights of everybody, and it has nothing to do with Satan. It has everything to do with religious freedom.”