Gogebic Deputy charged in misconduct, assault case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- After an investigation from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Public Integrity Unit, a Gogebic County deputy has been arraigned with one misdemeanor and a five-year felony.

The charges against Scott Voit are,

one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor

one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony

In February 2020, Voit had ordered an inmate to kneel so that Voit could remove his handcuffs. Before the inmate could kneel, Voit threw the inmate to the ground to remove the handcuffs. All of this was caught on video.

Upon review of the video evidence, it was shown that the inmate was not trying to resist handcuff removal. The inmate had abrasions on his wrists, a contusion on his back, and one rib fracture.

A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was extended at the arraignment on Monday. The next court dates for Voit’s case has not been set.

Regarding the case and the work of the Public Integrity Unit, Nessel said,