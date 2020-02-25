ESCANABA, Mich. (WLNS) – A public auction for a liquor license in Houghton County was announced today by the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The auction will take place this Thursday with a minimum bid of $20,000.00. It is at the State of Michigan Office Building on Ludington Street in Escanaba.
A successful bidder can only be accepted if they are approved by the State of Michigan Liquor Control Commission as well as other Federal, State or local issuing authorities. For additional terms and conditions, check out the Notice of Sale.
Going once: Sell “High Life” in Houghton County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLNS) – A public auction for a liquor license in Houghton County was announced today by the Michigan Department of Treasury.