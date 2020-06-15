Good dog! Ingham County K9 officer retires

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – It’s always a memorable occasion when a law enforcement officer retires after a long career.

And when a popular member of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retired Saturday, there was lots of cake and dog treats on the menu.

K9 Smoke hung up his collar after his last shift this past weekend.

Smoke is eight years old and will retire to live out his golden years with his handler, Deputy Paul Narlock.

Smoke has been a favorite with area school kids, having taken part in many demonstrations during his years on duty.

He has also worked with every law enforcement agency in the area during hundreds of calls for assistance.

Good job, Smoke! Thanks for your service and enjoy your retirement.