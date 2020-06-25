“Good news, sports fans,” pro sports set to return to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Good news, sports fans,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
While sports hits a home run, fans will be out of the park based on new guidelines signed today in Executive Order 2020-133.
“We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan,”added Whitmer. “While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe.”
This means professional sports training and competitions can begin again as long as they stay within COVID-19 safety plans as well as best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Participants must also try to maintain social distance as best they can based on how well it works with the sports they are playing.
While the executive order does allow sports to start back up, it also specifies that they will not be able to have a live audience at this time.
The order today follows Major League Baseball’s announcement that a shortened 60-game season would begin on July 24 with players reporting for spring training at their home ballparks by July 1.
