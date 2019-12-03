Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet. Page had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, while Brin was president of Alphabet.
Pichai has been leading Google for more than four years. Brin and Page have been noticeably absent from company events in recent months. Both founders promised they plan to stay active as board members and shareholders.
Page was born in Lansing and graduated from East Lansing High School in 1991.