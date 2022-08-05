LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced a new partnership with Google to connect 500 local job seekers with no-cost access to Google Career Certificate training.

Their goal is to help Michiganders land good-paying, high-demand jobs in growing fields.

“Google Career Certificates will help 500 Michiganders get on a no-cost path to a good-paying career in a high-growth field like Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, IT Support, Project Management, or UX Design,” said Governor Whitmer. “This program builds on the investments in the bipartisan state budget I recently signed which includes $670 million to strengthen our economy and empower workers and employers. I will work with anyone to help Michiganders land in-demand, high-skill jobs and ensure businesses can grow in every region of our great state.”

The online program can be completed in three-six months of part-time study with no degree or experience required.

After finishing the program, graduates are connected with more than 150 companies, including Ford, Verizon, Walmart, and Google to consider them for relevant roles.

“Google is proud to offer our Google Career Certificates through the National Association of State Workforce Agencies,” said Lisa Gevelber, Founder, Grow with Google. “Through this partnership, we’re advancing our work to ensure all Americans have access to the job training needed to increase their economic potential.”

To find the nearest Michigan works service center where training is happening, click the link below: