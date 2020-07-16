Goose recovering after being shot by arrow

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – There is a happy ending to a wild goose chase in Eaton Rapids.

It all started when a Canada goose was spotted with an arrow protruding from under its left wing.

Officers from the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division were able to locate and corral the big bird.

It was then taken to a local veterinarian who was able to remove the arrow.

The bird is recovering from a broken wing caused by the arrow.

If you know any information about who might have shot the goose, please contact the Eaton Rapids Police.