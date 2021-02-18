GOP bills seek to limit the executive branch’s emergency powers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republicans in the state legislature introduced new bills today designed to limit the state’s emergency powers, including the ability of the governor to activate the National Guard.

According to state law, the governor is the commander-in-chief of the Michigan National Guard. He or she is able to activate any of its members to handle things like riots, emergencies, disasters, or any of the National Guard’s normal full-time operations.

Senate Bill 150, introduced today by a group of more than a dozen Republican state senators, would still allow the governor to activate the Michigan National Guard in those situations, but only for 28 days. After that, the governor would be forced to order the National Guard out of active service unless both chambers of the state legislature approve an extension.

The bill was referred to the State Senate Committee on Families, Seniors, and Veterans.

Separately, a group of Republicans in the State House introduced bills today limiting the emergency powers of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The director of that department has the power to issue emergency orders limiting public gatherings and establishing safety procedures during an epidemic. House Bill 4269 would limit those orders to 30 days unless both chambers of the state legislature approve an extension. House Bill 4267 would impose a 28-day limit on those emergency orders retroactively to November 15th.

House Bill 4268 was also introduced today and would modify the same law. It would prevent the director from imposing capacity limits on places of worship during an epidemic. Additionally, if a business is closed down by executive order during an epidemic, this bill would allow that business to reopen if it complies with the health and safety guidelines imposed on other businesses that are allowed to remain open.

All three of those State House bills were referred to the Committee on Government Operations.