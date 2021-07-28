GOP bills would restrict school health policies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of more than a dozen Republican state senators introduced new bills to restrict school health policies on Tuesday.

Under these bills, school districts would be banned from:

Requiring students to get vaccines that have emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration, including the COVID-19

Treating unvaccinated students differently than the rest of the student body, including physically separating them or requiring that they wear a face mask

Requiring asymptomatic students to be tested for COVID-19

Requiring face masks at school board meetings

If a school district implements a face mask policy, families must be allowed to apply for waivers to that policy. The district could not treat students with waivers differently from the rest of the student body.

The bills would also ban the Department of Health and Human Services from issuing rules or emergency orders requiring students to wear face masks or get a EUA vaccine, or requiring asymptomatic students to get tested for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, people who contract COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can still spread the disease.

You can read the text of Senate Bills 600, 601, 602, and 603 for yourself online. All four have been referred to the State Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness.