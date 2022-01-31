GOP candidates’ comments on voting spark controversy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican State Senate candidate Mike Detmer and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly both spoke at a campaign stop in Brighton on Saturday.

The event was live-streamed on Kelley’s campaign Facebook page. Both candidates took questions from the audience and some of the answers are sparking controversy.

While encouraging guests to sign up to be poll workers, Kelly said on the video that if they see something suspicious, they should unplug voting machines.

Later in the event, when asked how poll observers can respond to restrictions, Detmer can be heard saying while peaceful options are ideal, poll watchers should show up armed.

“If you see something you don’t like happening with the machines, if you see something going on, unplug it from the wall. Take control of the narrative,” said Kelley

“If we can change the tide, … we need to be prepared to lock and load. So you ask what can we do? Show up armed,” said Demeter.

6 News reached out to the Michigan GOP for comment as well as both candidates, but we have still not heard back.

Secretary of state Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel released statements saying that the video encourages voter intimidation and election tampering.