GOP is suing Gov. Whitmer over state of emergency declaration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Normally $20 each, fuelwood permits are free this year.

The season begins May 1st which is a month later than usual because of statewide Department of Natural Resources office closures due to the COVID-19 virus.

Michigan residents can download a free permit online to cut fuelwood from dead and downed trees in approved areas of Michigan’s state forests. Simply print, fill out, and carry it with you when you are cutting wood.

If you have already submitted an application and payment, your check will be returned to you along with your permit.

Permits are for designated state forest land and current maps of areas where cutting will be allowed are available online. The permit allows for a household to collect up to five standard cords of wood which is for personal use and cannot be resold or traded.

Wood must be dead and down within 200 feet of a road and no off-road vehicles can be used to gather wood.

Permits are good for 90 days after they’re issued with all permits expiring on December 31st regardless of issue date. The DNR will assess the situation for 2021 after this fuelwood season has ended.

While local DNR customer service centers and management unit offices are currently closed because of statewide measures against COVID-19, staff is available by telephone.

If you have additional questions specifically regarding fuelwood permits, contact Doug Heym at 517-284-5867.