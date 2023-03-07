LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Republican lawmakers spoke on the front steps of the Capitol Tuesday morning, opposing gun control bills that are now under review in the House and Senate.

“You can lose your gun rights. There is a lot that needs to be done to make sure that we are protecting the rights of the citizens here in Michigan, and this package that is currently written does not do it,” said Senator Jim Runestad.

GOP leaders claim the solution to gun violence is not more laws and added that governmental restrictions are adding to the real issue, which they say is a mental health crisis.

“I would blame that mental health crisis on government involvement in our lives, way too much unconstitutional shutdowns, illegal activity from the government,” said Rep. Steve Carra.

Many of them cited the recent shooting at Michigan State University and how it was a failure to uphold existing laws already in place.

Republicans added that the measures Democrats are pushing for will make Michiganders less safe.

“Criminals don’t follow laws, and all this gun package simply leaves law-abiding citizens defenseless,” said GOP Chairwoman Kristina Karamo.

Meanwhile, across the street, and across the aisle at the House office building, gun control legislation moved forward.

House Democrats voted in favor of representing stricter gun restrictions at polling locations, and ballot counting facilities.

“I absolutely see these happening and we would love to see that happen in a bipartisan way,” said Penelope Tsernoglou, the Democrat Chair of the House Elections Committee. “This is a reflection of what the people of Michigan want to see moved forward and it’s very disheartening to see that other legislators would refuse to come to the table and make this a safer state for all of us.”

But for the GOP, any gun law that passes in Michigan is an infringement.

“Any laws we are passing here is a violation of the U.S. Constitution, it’s that simple,” continued Carra.