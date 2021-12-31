Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaims Dec. 31 as Chippewa Day and Wolverine Night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In lieu of two bowl games, Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared today as Chippewa Day and Wolverine Night in Michigan.

The Central Michigan University Chippewas and the Washington State Cougars will play in the Sun Bowl at noon today.

I’m rooting for the Chippewas to fight hard and beat the Washington State Cougars in the 88th Sun Bowl. I am confident that Coach McElwain will lead the Chippewas to the program’s 4th Bowl Game win, and I encourage every Michigander to join me in cheering them on. Fire Up Chips!” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Chippewa’s face-off against the Cougars will take place in El Paso, Texas, capping off a dominant 8-win season. Coach Jim McElwain is leading the Chippewas to the 13th bowl game in program history.

This is the first time in program history the Chippewas have played in the Sun Bowl and the first-ever match-up between the Chippewas and the Washington State Cougars.

The University of Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs will face each other in the College Football Playoff game at 7:30 p.m.

With a win at the Orange Bowl, the Wolverines will be National Championship bound. My best wishes to Coach Harbaugh and the whole University of Michigan team as they take the field in their first College Football Playoff game. I encourage every Michigander to cheer on our Wolverines. Go Blue!” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

After an historic season and a Big Ten Championship, I have no doubt that Coach Harbaugh and the Wolverines will emerge The Victors in the Orange Bowl. I can’t wait to join my fellow Michiganders in cheering on the leaders and the best this Friday night and seeing the Wolverines bring home their first College Football Playoff win. Go Blue!” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

The University of Michigan Wolverines will play the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl.

This is the team’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff and the third time in program history they have faced the Georgia Bulldogs.

The winner of the Orange Bowl will go on to face the winner of the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 10, 2022.