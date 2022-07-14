LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an education budget that will make the highest state per-student investment in Michigan history.

Every kid in every district deserves to feel safe and supported in school, and I am proud today to sign a historic, bipartisan education budget that will make game-changing investments to improve every student’s in-class experience. The budget makes the highest state per-student investment in Michigan history to help schools buy new textbooks, offer more personalized instruction, and bolster AP and honors classes. It also bolsters resources for special education, at-risk funding, and career and technical education while expanding slots in free after-school and preschool programs. Finally, to improve the on-campus experience, the budget invests a quarter of a billion dollars in school infrastructure to build or renovate everything from classrooms, computer labs, and libraries, and significantly expands teacher recruitment programs so we attract and train thousands of educators every year. This budget is proof of what is possible when we put our students first and stay focused on getting things done.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Budget by the Numbers

$9,150 per-pupil funding for every student in every public school district

$214 per-pupil mental health and school safety funding

More funding for meeting students’ individual needs for all of the nearly 200,000 special education and 710,000 at-risk students

1,300 more free preschool slots in the Great Start Readiness Program

$250 million for school infrastructure

$10,000 in tuition for 2,500 future Michigan educators every year

Budget Breakdown

Mental Health

In addition to mental health funds for every student in every school, there will be Increased funding for teen centers, district mental health grants and TRAILS, which offers training to school mental health professionals so they can better serve students with evidence-based services.

Learning Supports

Before and after-school programs will receive more funding.

Funding for the MI Kids Back on Track program will also increase.

Student Safety

Funds to hire more on-campus school resources officers, create an intervention system for at-risk students that brings together law enforcement, schools, and mental health professionals and establish a school safety commission.

School Infrastructure

Resources will help schools build or refurbish classrooms, labs, and libraries.

Teacher Recruitment

Funding MI Future Educator Fellowships, which pay up to $10,000 in tuition for 2,500 future Michigan educators every year, $9,600 stipends a semester for student teachers, and Grow-Your-Own programs that help districts put support staff on no-cost paths to become educators.

Additional funding for career and technical education educators and the Troops-to-Teachers program that connects veterans with mentor teachers as they work to become certified educators. Finally, a robust investment to guarantee retired teachers have a stable, secure retirement.