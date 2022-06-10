LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 6012 Friday, a bill from both sides of the aisle that will invest in school safety and fund mental health initiatives for schools across the state.

I am proud to sign this bill to help keep students safe. This bill represents a true collaboration between the legislature, my office, community members, and school leadership to make sure our schools have the tools they need to protect students in cases of school shootings or other critical incidents. Today we are also proud to deliver necessary resources to Oxford Community Schools so they can hire more mental health staff and offer additional learning time to their students as they recover from the horrific shooting last year. I know we can continue working together to make sure we are supporting our students, including improving public safety measures to keep violent criminals out of our schools and off our streets, funding effective law enforcement solutions, and storing firearms safely. Let’s get it done.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

HB 6012 will do many things, including letting schools implement risk assessments to identify the state of their campus safety and determine where further investments are needed.

Schools will also be able to complete critical incidence mapping for their campuses, ensuring that emergency plans and protocols are effective and in place.

Around $14 million will be awarded to all schools across the state, including traditional public, intermediate school districts, and private schools, for $2,000 grants to complete a safety and security assessment.

The grants will be administered through the Department of Education.

The bill will invest in Oxford Community Schools’ recovery from the shooting that occurred in Nov. 2021.

The investment will help the district hire mental health professionals as well as enhance security measures.

We carefully listened to the needs expressed by Oxford and worked with them to provide the tools they need to recover from the lasting impact of the tragedy that students, staff and the building itself withstood. This funding plan will help obtain and retain mental health professionals necessary to help with trauma response, help cover legal and public relations costs, provide enhanced security features, cover costs for damage to school property during the shooting, and more.” State Reprepresentative Hornberger (R-Chesterfield),

I am proud to have advocated on behalf of the students, staff, faculty, and Oxford community as a whole in getting this funding across the finish line. While I will remain committed to preventing more tragedies by enacting gun violence prevention policies, this funding for school security, mental health support, and more is a start to working on the immediate needs of the Oxford community, and for that, I am grateful to my colleagues and the governor for their support.” State Senator Rosemary Bayer (D-Beverly Hills)

This new law provides needed funding for Oxford schools, as well as important funding for risk assessments and critical incidence mapping. That said, we still have more work in front of us: the need for the legislature to support the governor’s FY 23 budget request of a $361 million increase in children’s mental health and $51 million for school safety grants; and the need for greater gun safety, including a red flag law and other measures to reduce the likelihood that guns will fall into the hands of those who are dangerous to themselves or others.” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice