Gov. Whitmer and legislative leaders announce bipartisan deal ahead of new school year

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Michigan coronavirus news conference on Aug. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Mike Shirkey, Sen. Jim Ananich, Rep. Lee Chatfield, and Rep. Christine Greig issued the following joint statement after reaching a bipartisan deal regarding the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.  

“Today, we reached a bipartisan deal that will give students, parents, educators, and support staff much needed support, flexibility, and certainty as we approach the new school year. They deserve peace of mind about what the next few months will hold in store, and this legislation will provide it.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar