Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist request funds for Michigan small businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist sent a letter to the Small Business Administration (SBA), after rulings that have prevented the SBA from providing funding to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The RRF supports women, veteran and Michigan restaurants owned by minorities.

Small businesses have been incredibly resilient throughout the pandemic, and it is critical that they can rely upon the aid promised to them to stay above water and support their hard-working employees. As we emerge from the pandemic, Lt. Governor Gilchrist and I are laser-focused on supporting small businesses and creating good-paying jobs and bigger paychecks for Michigan workers. My top priority is ensuring every community in Michigan is a part of our economic jumpstart so that we can build back even stronger than before.” Governor Whitmer

Restaurants owned by women, veterans and people of color were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “These small businesses are cornerstones of their communities, supporting thousands of jobs and families across the state. We must do all we can to support these small businesses as we rebuild our economy, and it is crucial that the SBA provides resources to help these restaurants recover faster and stronger.” Lt. Governor Gilchrist

This past year has been very tough on all of us, especially small business owners who have been working day and night to build back from the pandemic. That’s why we were excited when the U.S. Small Business Administration approved our application for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help us hire and catch up on bills, and it’s devastating to have it taken away on such short notice. We hope the relief that was promised to our small business will come through.” Matt Buskard, owner of Bobcat Bonnie’s restaurant with five location in Michigan.

To see the letter, click here.