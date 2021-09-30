Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist to Hold Thriving Cities Tour

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer will lead off Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist’s Lansing Thriving Cities stop today, which adds to the conversations and actions that resulted from his tour in 2019.

The Thriving Cities Tour will take place at 3:15 p.m.

The tour brings together business leaders, community activists, entrepreneurs, religious leaders and elected officials in communities across the state to discuss the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration. It also looks into the ongoing problems facing residents in cities.

Mayor Andy Schor, Bryan Crenshaw, Chair of Ingham County Board of Commissioners Derrell Slaughter, and Ingham County Commissioner will all be taking part.