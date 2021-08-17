Gov. Whitmer announces $2.5 million in grants to help with talent shortages

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to announce a competitive Request for Proposals to create the Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 3.0 (MICA 3.0) initiative.

$2.5 million is available to fund grant awards that support the development of a new, or revitalized existing employer-led collaborative.

According to a release from LEO, an employer-led collaborative is a group of businesses coming together to solve a common or shared workforce problem.

These grants will expand opportunity for Michiganders statewide as we continue our economic jumpstart and help small businesses emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever. Employer-led collaboratives help small businesses entice talented employees, create better training programs, and offer critical wraparound services including childcare. By funding these programs, we can help businesses thrive and ensure workers get bigger paychecks and better benefits.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Applicants should focus on creating opportunities in agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing or mobility, in professional and skilled trades.

These grants will ultimately support the growth of opportunities for Michiganders statewide. It offers a brighter, more secure future for workers who will receive the training and support needed to succeed in the 21st century global economy.” LEO Acting Director Susan Corbin

LEO anticipates funding 10-15 awardees, ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 each.

More than 60 formally identified employer-led collaboratives can be found throughout Michigan. LEO creates statewide policy and provides technical assistance to support employer-led collaborative activities.

Request for Proposal submissions are due by September 21, 2021, with awards announced on November 17, 2021. To assist applicants in completing their proposal submissions, an informational webinar will be held on August 25 at 9 a.m. Potential grant applicants can register to attend the webinar and learn more about this RFP opportunity by visiting Michigan.gov/MICA.