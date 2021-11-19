Gov. Whitmer announces $2.5 million to aid business groups experiencing labor shortages

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced $2.5 million in grants that will go towards industries across the state experiencing labor shortages.

These grants are putting Michiganders first by helping innovative employers in high-demand industries address talent shortages across Michigan. Together, we can continue leading the future of agriculture, construction, IT, manufacturing, mobility, and so much more as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities, and small businesses.” 

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Talent shortages are rampant in industries such as agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information technology, manufacturing or mobility.

“Supporting the convening of industry representatives and their critical partners will help Michigan create innovative solutions to address the state’s diverse talent needs,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. 

LEO awarded funds to 11 organizations throughout Michigan:  

Grant Awardee Industry Grant Amount 
Focus: HOPE Manufacturing $250,000 
Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit Multi-Industry $249,660 
IMPART Alliance Healthcare $249,914 
Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance Manufacturing  $220,000 
Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium Energy $249,137 
Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association Hospitality $140,509 
Michigan Works! Region 7B Manufacturing $240,780 
Michigan Works! West Central Public Safety $150,000 
Traverse City Center for Entrepreneurship Information Technology $250,000 
United Way of Genesee County Manufacturing $250,000 
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! Manufacturing/Healthcare $250,000 
 Total Dollar Amount of Grants Awarded   $2,500,000 

Michigan Industry Cluster Approach grants help with a variety of workforce activities including talent recruitment, creating customized training programs including registered apprenticeships; providing support services, such as transportation and childcare; financial planning education; and success coaching to enhance retention and career mobility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar