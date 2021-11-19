Gov. Whitmer announces $2.5 million to aid business groups experiencing labor shortages

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced $2.5 million in grants that will go towards industries across the state experiencing labor shortages.

These grants are putting Michiganders first by helping innovative employers in high-demand industries address talent shortages across Michigan. Together, we can continue leading the future of agriculture, construction, IT, manufacturing, mobility, and so much more as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities, and small businesses.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Talent shortages are rampant in industries such as agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information technology, manufacturing or mobility.

“Supporting the convening of industry representatives and their critical partners will help Michigan create innovative solutions to address the state’s diverse talent needs,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training.

LEO awarded funds to 11 organizations throughout Michigan:

Grant Awardee Industry Grant Amount Focus: HOPE Manufacturing $250,000 Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit Multi-Industry $249,660 IMPART Alliance Healthcare $249,914 Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance Manufacturing $220,000 Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium Energy $249,137 Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association Hospitality $140,509 Michigan Works! Region 7B Manufacturing $240,780 Michigan Works! West Central Public Safety $150,000 Traverse City Center for Entrepreneurship Information Technology $250,000 United Way of Genesee County Manufacturing $250,000 Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! Manufacturing/Healthcare $250,000 Total Dollar Amount of Grants Awarded $2,500,000

Michigan Industry Cluster Approach grants help with a variety of workforce activities including talent recruitment, creating customized training programs including registered apprenticeships; providing support services, such as transportation and childcare; financial planning education; and success coaching to enhance retention and career mobility.