Gov. Whitmer announces $2.5 million to aid business groups experiencing labor shortages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced $2.5 million in grants that will go towards industries across the state experiencing labor shortages.
These grants are putting Michiganders first by helping innovative employers in high-demand industries address talent shortages across Michigan. Together, we can continue leading the future of agriculture, construction, IT, manufacturing, mobility, and so much more as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities, and small businesses.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Talent shortages are rampant in industries such as agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information technology, manufacturing or mobility.
“Supporting the convening of industry representatives and their critical partners will help Michigan create innovative solutions to address the state’s diverse talent needs,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training.
LEO awarded funds to 11 organizations throughout Michigan:
|Grant Awardee
|Industry
|Grant Amount
|Focus: HOPE
|Manufacturing
|$250,000
|Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit
|Multi-Industry
|$249,660
|IMPART Alliance
|Healthcare
|$249,914
|Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance
|Manufacturing
|$220,000
|Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium
|Energy
|$249,137
|Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association
|Hospitality
|$140,509
|Michigan Works! Region 7B
|Manufacturing
|$240,780
|Michigan Works! West Central
|Public Safety
|$150,000
|Traverse City Center for Entrepreneurship
|Information Technology
|$250,000
|United Way of Genesee County
|Manufacturing
|$250,000
|Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!
|Manufacturing/Healthcare
|$250,000
|Total Dollar Amount of Grants Awarded
|$2,500,000
Michigan Industry Cluster Approach grants help with a variety of workforce activities including talent recruitment, creating customized training programs including registered apprenticeships; providing support services, such as transportation and childcare; financial planning education; and success coaching to enhance retention and career mobility.