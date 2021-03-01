Gov. Whitmer announces $2.5M for specific program teachers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Monday the office for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the administration was expanding the MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants, to include a new program, for specific program teachers.

Those programs include:

Great Start Readiness Program (GRSP)

Head Start

Adult education and young adult (ages 18-26) special education classroom teachers.

“The MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants are just a small token of our gratitude to educators for going above and beyond during the pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “When COVID-19 hit, teachers worked around the clock to quickly transform from in-person teaching to remote instruction to ensure that their students could continue learning. It is simply the right thing to do to expand these grants to include all specific program teachers across the state.”

The program provides $2.5 Million in funds, allowing specific program teachers to receive up to $500 for extra hours worked and costs incurred during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

“The Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants provide funds that our educators so richly deserve for their outstanding work during the pandemic,” said David Hecker, President of the American Federation of Teachers Michigan. “In addition to the money, these grants are a sincere showing of respect for our teachers and support staff, and what they do for Michigan’s students.”

According to the release sent out by the governor’s office, to receive up to $500, specific program teachers must have performed at least of 75% of their standard instruction workload in brick-and-mortar classrooms to moving to remote instruction on April 2, 2020. Both full-time and part-time teachers are eligable.

“My staff has been working with school districts and other stakeholders to help ensure that all eligible teachers and support staff receive the MI Classroom Heroes Grants,” State Treasurer Eubanks said. “We will work urgently to ensure these specific program teachers receive their much-deserved grant payments.”

“Expanding the MI Classroom Heroes Grant to GSRP staff is a tremendous acknowledgment of the value of the work that they do every day,” said Scott Koenigsknecht, Deputy Superintendent of the Michigan Department of Education. “These educators are committed to helping our earliest learners develop the social-emotional and academic skills that will help them be prepared to successfully enter kindergarten. We appreciate them being recognized for the heroes that they are.”

More information can be found here.