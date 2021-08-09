Gov. Whitmer announces $2 million in clean water grants for communities across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer announced today that $2 million in federal grants will be going towards ensuring clean and safe tap water for Michiganders in 15 cities, villages, and townships.
We will continue making significant investments under the MI Clean Water Plan to replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants including PFAs, and upgrading wastewater and stormwater management systems, all while creating thousands of good-paying jobs. Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems. I am grateful for the ongoing partnerships between the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and local communities to ensure that every Michigander has access to clean, safe drinking water.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer
MI’s Clean Water Plan debuted last year, as a $500 million investment to help rebuild Michigan’s water infrastructure. Past issues like lead in water services lines, polyfluoroalkyl substances PFAS, high water rates, poor septic systems, and ineffective local budgets.
The $500 million is broken down to help the following issues surrounding Michigan’s water:
- Lead service line replacement – $102.1 million
- Authority for water quality protection – $290 million
- One time General Fund appropriation for drinking water infrastructure and innovation – $105 million
- Asset management grants – $2.9 million
According to a release from Gov. Whitmer,
The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.
DWAM Grants
- Village of St. Charles – $397,083
- Village of Mackinaw City – $210,225
- City of Allen Park – $53,200
- Village of Union City – $191,760
- City of Plainwell – $269,950
- City of Three Rivers – $274,775
- City of Royal Oak – $252,133
- Village of Berrien Springs – $215,000
The Affordability and Planning (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and/or rate studies.
AP Grants
- Crystal Falls Township – $35,860
- City of Harper Woods – $15,800
- City of Highland Park – $120,000
- City of Iron River – $101,300
- City of Midland – $15,800
- City of Muskegon Heights – $135,000
- Village of Westphalia – $15,000