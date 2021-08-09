Gov. Whitmer announces $2 million in clean water grants for communities across the state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer announced today that $2 million in federal grants will be going towards ensuring clean and safe tap water for Michiganders in 15 cities, villages, and townships.

We will continue making significant investments under the MI Clean Water Plan to replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants including PFAs, and upgrading wastewater and stormwater management systems, all while creating thousands of good-paying jobs. Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems. I am grateful for the ongoing partnerships between the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and local communities to ensure that every Michigander has access to clean, safe drinking water.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

MI’s Clean Water Plan debuted last year, as a $500 million investment to help rebuild Michigan’s water infrastructure. Past issues like lead in water services lines, polyfluoroalkyl substances PFAS, high water rates, poor septic systems, and ineffective local budgets.

The $500 million is broken down to help the following issues surrounding Michigan’s water:

Lead service line replacement – $102.1 million Authority for water quality protection – $290 million One time General Fund appropriation for drinking water infrastructure and innovation – $105 million Asset management grants – $2.9 million

According to a release from Gov. Whitmer,

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.

DWAM Grants

Village of St. Charles – $397,083

Village of Mackinaw City – $210,225

City of Allen Park – $53,200

Village of Union City – $191,760

City of Plainwell – $269,950

City of Three Rivers – $274,775

City of Royal Oak – $252,133

Village of Berrien Springs – $215,000

The Affordability and Planning (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and/or rate studies.

AP Grants