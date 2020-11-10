Gov. Whitmer announces legislation to reduce barriers to licensure for servicemembers, veterans, dependents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced bipartisan legislation that supports military personnel, veterans, and their families by reducing barriers to professional licensure ahead of Veteran’s Day tomorrow, Wednesday Nov. 11.

“Our military members put their lives on the line for their families,” Governor Whitmer said. “And we, as leaders, have a duty to ensure those military families have the support they need, especially when they return home. And that means ensuring a great education and paths to good jobs, so they can sustain their families. Today’s legislation will do just that.”

The legislation will enable veterans, service members and family members that have a professional license in a different state to become licensed in Michigan without having to go through extra hurdles, according to Gov. Whitmer.

Rep. Andrea Schroeder (R-Independence Twp.), Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Sen. John Bizon (R-Battle Creek), and Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) are the primary sponsors of the legislation.