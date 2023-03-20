LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a new director in town for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Dr. Timothy Boring will assume the role of Director for MDARD on March 27.

Agriculture is a family affair for Dr. Boring, as he previously managed his family’s sixth-generation family farm in Stockbridge.

Dr. Boring is a Michigan State University Spartan at heart, having gotten a Bachelor of Science in Agriscience, Master of Science in Crop and Soil Sciences, and Ph.D. in Crop and Soil Sciences from Michigan State University.

“Dr. Boring will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to MDARD,” said Governor Whitmer. “A sixth-generation family farmer from Stockbridge, Dr. Boring has held several high-level positions on leading agricultural associations, commissions, and committees.”

According to the governor’s office, Dr. Boring had previously been appointed to be the State Executive Director for the USDA farm Service Agency back in 2021.

“Tim has been a wonderful partner and friend over the years,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow. “I know he will be a fantastic leader at MDARD and look forward to working with him to continue advancing Michigan agriculture and growing Michigan’s economy.”

He also previously served as the Vice President of the Michigan Agri-Business Association and worked as research director of the Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee.

Additionally, Whitmer has previously appointed Dr. Boring to the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2019.

Dr. Boring said that he is honored to be selected for the role.

“There are tremendous opportunities ahead of us to make meaningful progress improving climate resiliency, water quality, rural economies, and access to safe and nutritious food, and I look forward to serving within the Whitmer administration to advance these priorities,” he said.