Gov. Whitmer asks Pres. Trump to fully fund Mich. National Guard

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Donald Trump to fully fund the Michigan National Guard during their COVID-19 response through December 31.

Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to the president asking for full funding in Michigan.

Last week, the president made the decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75% in every state except Florida,  Texas, Arizona, Connecticut, and California.

“The president’s decision to grant full federal funding would directly impact our state’s ability to re-engage our economy while continuing to keep our communities, seniors, and vulnerable populations safe,”  said Gov. Whitmer in a news release.

Last week, President Trump authorized the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020.

Guard members receive federal pay and benefits and had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share for the state of Michigan from August 21 to December 31, 2020.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan