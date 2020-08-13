Gov. Whitmer asks Pres. Trump to fully fund Mich. National Guard

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Donald Trump to fully fund the Michigan National Guard during their COVID-19 response through December 31.

Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to the president asking for full funding in Michigan.

Last week, the president made the decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75% in every state except Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut, and California.

“The president’s decision to grant full federal funding would directly impact our state’s ability to re-engage our economy while continuing to keep our communities, seniors, and vulnerable populations safe,” said Gov. Whitmer in a news release.

Last week, President Trump authorized the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020.

Guard members receive federal pay and benefits and had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share for the state of Michigan from August 21 to December 31, 2020.