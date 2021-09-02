Gov. Whitmer attends ribbon cutting for new veteran home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly built Michigan Veteran Homes in Grand Rapids.

Whitmer was joined by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Anne Zerbe, executive director of MVH, Dave Henry, chairman of the board for the MVFA and Robert Troost, a veteran and resident member at the Home.

“This new home is the result of a years-long, bipartisan effort to uphold our commitment to our veterans and their families in Michigan. The new Grand Rapids home was designed to provide comfort and well-deserved peace of mind for the men and women who put their lives on the line for all of us. It will give 128 veterans a place to call home and further our ongoing efforts to modernize state-run veterans homes and provide state-of-the-art skilled nursing care to those who served. I look forward to working with the legislature, veterans’ organizations, and our national partners to use the massive influx of federal resources we have to move dirt on more projects like today’s as soon as possible.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The latest addition to Michigan Veteran Homes cost $62.9 million, $40.9 million of which was provided through a federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Construction Grant Program.

Construction began in April 2019 and occupies 20 acres and is 152,784 square feet in size.

Four neighborhood buildings and a community center make up the property.

According to a release from Gov. Whitmer, the home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings and a community center. The neighborhood buildings collectively house 128 private resident rooms with en suite baths and feature shared living and dining spaces. The adjacent community center is the centerpiece of the Home and features therapeutic facilities for behavioral, occupational, physical and group therapy, an exam room, chapel, barbershop and salon, café bistro and gift shop. Residents will also have access to an adjacent outdoor courtyard and memorial garden to observe the natural surroundings the campus has to offer.

If you are interested in learning more information about the new Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, or applying for admission, please call 616-345-6110.