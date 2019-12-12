Gov. Whitmer calls on Supreme Court to take action in vaping case

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LANSING –Governor Gretchen Whitmer called upon the Michigan Supreme Court to restore the temporary ban of flavored nicotine vaping products.

The temporary ban had been announced in September to address the youth vaping crisis.

“Our chief medical officer made it very clear that youth vaping is a public health emergency and we must do everything within our power to protect kids from its harmful effects,” Whitmer said. “The trial judge wrongly second-guessed the expert judgment of our state’s top public health officials and set a dangerous precedent that undermines the ability of state government to respond swiftly to public health emergencies.”

In September Whitmer’s Chief medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun found that youth vaping created a public health emergency.

And on Sept. 4, Michigan became the first state to ban e-cigarettes. So far, two people in Michigan have died from vaping-related illnesses.

Vaping related coverage:

First Vaping related Lung-injury reported

2nd person in Michigan dies from vaping-related injury

New rules require testing for Vitamin E acetate