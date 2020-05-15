Gov. Whitmer creates a council to create a plan to re-open school in the fall

The state has 100 days to decide if students will return to the class this coming school year.



The Governor announced, she is creating a council to help with that decision.



Its been almost 2 months since Gov. Whitmer closed school buildings across the state.



Ever since then, parents and teachers have been wondering, when will students go back?



The panel is called the “Return To Learning Advisory Council.”



It will be made up of parents, students, teachers, administrators and health officials.



She says, they will be looking at all aspects of education, to help write a plan to resume in-person instruction, when it is safe.



“We have left it to the local districts to be able to determine once we said its safe, if they want to start a little earlier. We left that discretion to the local districts, but this is about writing the plan for what resuming in person instruction will look like and ensuring it using all the best practices. And mitigating all the things all of the kinds of things that can contribute to COVID-19.” Said Governor Whitmer, (D) Michigan.



Gov. Whitmer ended the press conference saying she has hope for schools to be in-person come this fall.



It depends on how many people wear a face covering and practice social distancing.