Gov. Whitmer declares Feb. 3-7 school counseling week

LANSING (WLNS):

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Feb. 3-7 as school counseling week in Michigan.

She’s recognizing this week to highlight the role school counselors play in students’ lives.

This announcement comes in the same time period as the National School Counseling Week, which has been formalized by the American School Counseling Association.

“From college admissions applications to navigating the financial aid process, the support that school counselors provide to students is critical to helping to explore and plan for their education options beyond high school,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, MCAN executive director.

More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities to call attention to the countless benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.