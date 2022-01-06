Gov. Whitmer declares Jan. 2022 as Radon Action Month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared this month as Radon Action Month in Michigan, encouraging all Michiganders to learn about radon and to test their homes during the heating season.

Radon cannot be detected, and there are no short-term side effects that can warn of its presence.

Unfortunately, long-term radon exposure increases the risk of developing lung cancer, which accounts for more deaths in men and women than any other form of cancer in the nation, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The EGLE says that radon testing is becoming more imperative due to more and more Michiganders now working from home.

Residents are encouraged to test for radon every two to five years.

If a radon mitigation system is already in a home, residents should test every two years to ensure that radon levels remain in an acceptable range.

One in four Michigan homes is expected to have radon levels exceeding the federal action level of 4.0 picocuries per liter.

Elevated radon levels have been found in all 83 Michigan Counties, according to the EGLE.

To learn more about radon testing and other information, including resources for homeowners builders, realtors, teachers and healthcare providers, click here.

You can also call EGLE’s Indoor Radon hotline at (800) RADONGAS or (800) 723-6642.