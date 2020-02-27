Gov. Whitmer declares public schools week

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced February 24-28, 2020 will be recognized as Public Schools Week.

The Governor’s resolution recognizes that public education is “the foundation of a 21st-centurydemocracy,” and provides “an environment where all students can succeed beginning in their earliest years, regardless of who they are or whey they live,” and that “every child has the right to an education that helps them reach their full potential.”

National Public Schools Week is a week to celebrate public schools, their educators, specialists, paraprofessionals, parents, school board members and students.

It is also a time for organizations and community members to connect to lawmakers, community stakeholders, and community members to host events and discuss the importance of our public school system.

For more information, visit www.publicschoolstrong.org