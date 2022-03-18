LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ever had trouble paying a Freedom of Information Act request?
A new executive directive signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer will require all State of Michigan departments to accept credit card payments for fees involved with obtaining records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
This executive directive furthers transparency and openness in state government, making it easier for any Michigander to access department records. Effective immediately, all State of Michigan departments are required to begin modifying their systems to accept credit card payments for any fees associated with the production of records under FOIA. We will continue getting things done and ensure we make improvements whenever possible.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer