Gov. Whitmer expands unemployment benefits for Michigan workers

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has temporarily expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits after signing Executive Order 2020-10.

This executive order is effective immediately and until Tuesday, April 14 at 11:59pm.

Under the governor’s order, unemployment benefits would be extended to:

Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, we must do everything we can to help working families,” said Governor Whitmer. “This executive order will provide immediate relief to those who can’t go to work, and who rely on their paycheck to put food on the table for themselves and their families. I urge everyone to make smart choices at this time, and to do everything in their power to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

“We know that many families are and will experience economic pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.,” said Jeff Donofrio, Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “Our expansion of unemployment and workers’ compensation benefits is designed to help provide emergency support to Michigan’s working families.”

The State is also seeking solutions for self-employed workers and independent contractors who traditionally do not have access to unemployment insurance.

Access to benefits for unemployed workers will also be extended:

Benefits will be increased from 20 to 26 weeks.

The application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days

The normal in-person registration and work search requirements will be suspended.

Eligible employees should apply for unemployment benefits online at Michigan.gov/UIA or 1-866-500-0017. A factsheet on how to apply for benefits can be found here.

Under the order, an employer or employing unit must not be charged for unemployment benefits if their employees become unemployed because of an executive order requiring them to close or limit operations.

The order also expands the State’s Work Share program. Employers are encouraged to implement the program that permits employers to maintain operational productivity during declines in regular business activity instead of laying off workers. More information about Work Share can be found here.

Additional unemployment resources for employees can be found here and for workers here.