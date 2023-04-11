LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently touted her accomplishments during her first 100 days in office in her second term.

Unlike her first term, Whitmer’s leadership is accompanied by a Democratically controlled legislature.

The governor released a message to commemorate 100 days passing on Monday, mentioning things like tax cuts for seniors.

Another thing that she highlighted was helping 700,000 needy families put food on the table with a $3,200 tax credit.

“This benefits half the kids in Michigan and puts money back in people’s pockets,” Whitmer said in her message.

Additionally, Whitmer took full credit for a tax cut that she tried to kill.

Throughout most of the year, the legislative Republicans were trying to roll back the state income tax rate over the governor’s objections.

Whitmer ignored that disagreement and took credit for it anyway.

“Michigan state’s income tax rate will be lowered to its lowest rate in 15 years,” said Whitmer.

One thing that the governor did not mention was the repeal of the right-to-work law, which divided labor and business.

The governor also signed two gun violence prevention bills for tougher background checks and ordering gun owners with minors in the house to lock up their weapons.

The red flag law Whitmer supports is still in the works.

It took almost 40 years, but the LGBTQ community now has protections from being fired from their jobs or evicted from their homes based on their sexual orientation.

Additionally, the state awarded tax incentives for General Motors to build two battery plants in Lansing and Oakland County that will employ 2,500 workers.