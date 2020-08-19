Gov. Whitmer joins U.S. governors to protect voting rights and voter access

Mailboxes in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today joined seven other U.S. governors in pledging to uphold the integrity of the November general election.

The pledge comes as the governors work to ensure voters can vote safely, whether it’s by mail or in person at the polls. The governors’ pledge is in response to unprecedented attacks on voting rights and voting access, and the United States Postal Service by President Trump.

“As we prepare for record voter turnout in the November election, we must do everything we can to ensure every American can vote safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “We have already had two historic, successful elections this year while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We are prepared to utilize what we have learned to maximize safety, while protecting every Michigander’s right to vote and access to the ballot. I encourage everyone who can to make sure you’re registered to vote and to request your absentee ballot as soon as possible. And I want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for her round-the-clock work to ensure safe and secure elections.”

The Governors agreed to:

Carry out the November 3, 2020 general election, as mandated by law.

Ensure electoral college electors vote as they are pledged, in line with the Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo v. Washington, on July 6, 2020.

Work with their respective state and local level election officials to ensure that the right to vote is accessible, safe, and secure.

In coordination with elections officials, communicate with voters about the possibility of delayed results in some states due to increased use of mail-in voting and the status of the count post-election.

Ensure that any substantive allegations of voter disenfranchisement or elections fraud are quickly and thoroughly investigated.

Gov. Whitmer joins Governors of Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, California and Minnesota in the pledge.

The complete pledge can be found at the link below.