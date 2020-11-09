Gov. Whitmer launches Winter Hazards Awareness Week

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer has proclaimed this week as Winter Hazards Awareness Week — in order for us to begin taking steps to prepare for winter.

State officials say severe winter weather poses health and safety concerns with extremely cold temperatures, freezing pipes, potential propane shortages and power outages.

Officials with the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division are also encouraging Michiganders to make winter emergency preparedness a priority. For example, state officials say people should start weatherproofing their homes, have your furnace inspected by a professional, and be sure to have your car checked and prepared with necessary resources.