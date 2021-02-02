Gov. Whitmer launching new $30 Million “Michigan Reconnect” free tuition program

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will kick off a $30-million dollar “Michigan Reconnect” program in order to help millions of Michiganders earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college.

Governor Whitmer says it`s the largest effort in state history to provide higher education to state residents.

Starting today, Michigan residents can submit applications at Michigan.gov/reconnect to be a part of this scholarship initiative that’ll help cover the cost of tuition through more than 70 private training schools with 120 programs that offer certificates in industries such as manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare or business management.

The online event to start the initiative is scheduled to start at 1 P.M. on Zoom.