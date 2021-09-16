Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half staff on Friday, Sept. 17, to honor the service and life of former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas.

Barajas served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic, orthopedic technician, clinic supervisor and staff sergeant. Barajas was highly respected by those around her everywhere. She was born April 26, 1990, and passed away at 30-years-old on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Her career comprised of deployments to Iraq and Germany.

“Our state mourns the passing of former Staff Sergeant Natalie Barajas. Staff Sergeant Barajas served her country honorably and inspired many with her dedication to helping others. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they lay her to rest.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Because of Barajas’s hard work, service and dedication to her country, she was awarded with the Army Commendation Medal seven times, the Army Achievement Medal five times, the Army Good Conduct Medal three times and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

The State of Michigan honors Barajas selfless leadership, determination, and wiliness to always help others.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and others are encouraged to put their flags at half-staff.