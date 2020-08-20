Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor State Rep. Isaac Robinson

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant organization abroad, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, relied on to raise money for their operations, officials announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and within former Rep. Robinson’s district to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 21, 2020, to honor the life and service of State Representative Isaac Robinson, and coincide with a day of service in his memoriam taking place on what would be his 45th birthday.

“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people,” said Governor Whitmer. “He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come.

“Rep. Robinson will be missed by many, including me. It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan alongside him. My deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones, and to the people of Detroit and Hamtramck who elected him as their voice in the House.”

After winning election in 2018, Isaac Robinson served the people of Detroit and Hamtramck in Michigan’s 4th House District. He sat on the Commerce and Tourism, Regulatory Reform and Tax Policy committees in the legislature.

Rep. Robinson was well known in the world of public service before seeking elected office. He organized health care workers with the Service Employees International Union, served as a law clerk for the UAW Legal Department, and coordinated the Michigan Teamsters Joint 43 political program. He also worked in the U.S House of Representatives, Michigan House and the Detroit City Council.

He graduated from the University of Michigan and received a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law.

Robinson passed away on Sunday, March 29 from complications due to COVID-19.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of state Representative Isaac Robinson by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, August 22, 2020.