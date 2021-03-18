Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately to honor and remember the eight victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

The announcement comes after President Biden ordered flags at the nation to be lowered to half-staff to commemorate the lives of the victims in the Atlanta-area.

Their names were: Delaina Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44. The other two victims have not been identified.

The flags will be lowered Thursday, March 18 through Monday, March 22

“The senseless murders of eight people in Atlanta, including six Asian-American women, is a national tragedy. By lowering the flags, we honor the legacies of the eight lives that were taken from us too soon and declare that hate has no home in Michigan or anywhere in the United States. My thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones and the entire Atlanta community as they mourn this loss.” Governor Whitmer

The State of Michigan recognizes and mourns the lives lost in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.