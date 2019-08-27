Gov Whitmer: “Michigan’s kids deserve better than this”

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) - As children start heading back to school, the Meridian Township Police are encouraging parents to share key safety tips to keeping your kids safe.

Teach kids at an early age to look left, right and left again before crossing the street. Remind them to keep looking until they are safely across the street.

Always use sidewalks or paths, if there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Tell kids to not run or dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Cross streets at corners and use traffic signals and crosswalks whenever possible. Children under 10 years old need to cross the street with an adult. Even though every child is different, developmentally most kids are unable to judge speed and distance of oncoming cars until age 10. Encourage kids to stay alert for cars that are turning or backing up.

As the days get shorter in the fall and winter kids may be walking when it’s darker out so remind them to make sure they are visible to drivers. Additionally, you can have them wear brightly-colored or reflective clothing.