Gov. Whitmer: no plans for a new mask mandate

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — People are still wondering what the new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing indoors in hot spots will mean for them.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she has no plans to reinstate mask requirements in Michigan.

She acknowledged that the number of delta variant cases in Michigan is growing. Additionally stating that the state will continue to follow the CDCs guidelines and issue guidance based on their recommendations.

“I would anticipate that what the CDC recommends we will continue to promulgate guidance. With regard to the state workforce we are in discussion with the different bargaining units. We’re working really hard to make sure people are educated about the efficacy and safety of these vaccines.”

Some states are re-imposing mask mandates like Nevada and Kansas, while other states are holding off on reinstating similar rules.