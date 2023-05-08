LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan residents will notice U.S. and state flags are at half mast once again this week.

To honor the victims of the recent mass shooting in Allen, Tex., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that all U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol Complex and on public grounds to be lowered to half-staff, May 8-11.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation by U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“As a nation, we must keep working toward common sense solutions to prevent these tragedies. Michiganders are standing with Texans,” she continued.

On May 6, a gunman killed eight people and wounded several others after opening fire at an outlet mall near Dallas.

In lowering flags to half-staff, flags should first be hoisted to the peak for a moment before being lowered to the half-staff position.

Flags should be back at full-staff on Friday, May 12.